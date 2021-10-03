Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 273,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

