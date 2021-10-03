Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,282 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.