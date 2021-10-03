Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53.

