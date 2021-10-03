International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

