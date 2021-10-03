Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.52 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Douglas Emmett worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.