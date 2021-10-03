Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,195 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $63,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

TopBuild stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

