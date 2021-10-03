Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of PCVX opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

