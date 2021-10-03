Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.70% of Rent-A-Center worth $59,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

