Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.