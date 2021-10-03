Morgan Stanley Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $24.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $24,674,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

