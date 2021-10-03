Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

