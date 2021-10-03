Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.02. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.82 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

