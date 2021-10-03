Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $73,280.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.02 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. FMR LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.