22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO Acquires $57,600.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XXII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

