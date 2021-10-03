BMO Capital Markets Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $740.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $670.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $662.91.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $684.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.26 and its 200-day moving average is $573.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -367.86 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

