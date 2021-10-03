TD Securities Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE TIXT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $264,203,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $62,220,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

