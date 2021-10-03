$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

