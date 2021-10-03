$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.85. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.