Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and liquidity position in the quarters ahead. Exposure in various end markets, buyouts and gains from accelerated synergy actions is likely to aid. For 2021, it anticipates total revenues growth in the mid-teens versus low-double-digit growth mentioned earlier. However, high costs of $450 million associated with the business combination of former Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial segment and Gardner Denver, and risks related to international exposure are other woes. High raw material, logistics, growth investments and other expenses might also be concerning. Pricing actions are expected to aid. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2021 and 2022.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

