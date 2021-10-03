SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter worth about $3,437,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

