Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53.

VRSK stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

