Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.72 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $65,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

