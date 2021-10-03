Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,817,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,909,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

