Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 132,998 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $65,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

