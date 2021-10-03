Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $66,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 182.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

