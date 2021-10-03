BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

