12,117 Shares in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.29. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

