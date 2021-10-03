Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,858 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of IAA worth $65,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in IAA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,482,000 after buying an additional 252,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE IAA opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

