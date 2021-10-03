Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,031 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

