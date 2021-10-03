TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.15

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $97.03, with a volume of 3044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,145,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

