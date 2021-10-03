Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $887.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

