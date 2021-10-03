XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) were down 6.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $71.06 and last traded at $71.06. Approximately 3,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Specifically, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,360,436.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,866,275. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

