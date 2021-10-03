Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $433,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

