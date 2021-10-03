Raymond James Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) a $79.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.