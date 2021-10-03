Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

