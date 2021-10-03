Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,098,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $402,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

