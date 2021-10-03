CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CFBK stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

