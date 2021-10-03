National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 139.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NSA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

