Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 955 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

