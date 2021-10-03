Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $484,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

