Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the August 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CEI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

