Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.