Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,223,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.46% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $416,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.