Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.72 Million Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.90 million, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

