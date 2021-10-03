Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $119.15

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.15.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

