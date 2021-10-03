Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.