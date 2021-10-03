Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,048,220.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of V opened at $230.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average is $229.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 167,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

