Deutsche Bank AG Sells 225,223 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of SSR Mining worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

