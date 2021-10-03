Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Medifast worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.73. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.