The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,795. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

