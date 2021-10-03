Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JRSH. TheStreet raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

